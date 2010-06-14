27 Most Boring Movies

Why So Boring? "Wow, the Empire State Building is stunning, isn't it? A marvel of aesthetics, architectural sturdiness and sheer 'can do' enterprise."

Eight hours later... " Please can I stop looking?"

Andy Warhol's intentional exercise in longwindedness defines movie boredom. Not necessarily something that's intrinsically bad, but something that outstays its welcome to the point where you want to rip your eyes out.

Amazingly, though, Empire isn't the most boring movie ever made. Not by a long way. Read on... but drink some Red Bull first, OK?

How To Add A Bit Of Excitement: Presumably, it was the giant ape's day off when Warhol shot this.