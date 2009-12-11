18 Great Noughties Movies You May Have Missed

In A Nutshell: Brit helmer Asif Kapadia’s frostbitten, yurt-based folk myth sees a shunned Arctic tribeswoman (Michelle Yeoh) competing with her ‘cursed’ daughter for the affections of a lost soldier (Sean Bean).

Why You May Have Missed It: Neither critical nor box office reactions to Kapadia’s last effort (psychological thriller and post-Grudge Sarah Michelle Gellar vehicle The Return , misrepresented as a horror pre-release) had not been particularly positive.

Far North wasn’t loudly trumpeted upon release, despite the cast and crew heroics involved in seeing ts gruelling location shoot through to completion.

Why Missing It Is Mad: Lingering landscape shots drive home the savage beauty of that stark glacial tundra, making for some of the most arresting natural cinematography of recent years.

The pivotal moment at which an oddly disquieting little survival romance trips over into nightmarish horror is so utterly WTF-tastic, you’ll probably rewind it just to make sure you haven’t gone mental.