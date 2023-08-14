14 years later, Final Fantasy producer behind the JRPG's most obscure spinoffs asks fans to "trust" that a new chapter will arrive "one day"

It's been 14 years since the last Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles game, and you'd certainly be forgiven for thinking the series is over and done with, but according to producer Akitoshi Kawazu, that isn't the case.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles celebrated its 20th anniversary earlier this month, and Kawazu marked the occasion with a post on the Final Fantasy website (thanks, Nintendo Life). In it, he shared his disappointment at not being able to provide fans with a new entry in the series, explaining that he hasn't been able to find the time to do so.

"Personally, I feel regret for not being able to satisfy the fans who have been holding out hope for an all-new FFCC game," Kawazu said. "While there's so much I'd like to do, I just can't find the time to do it all. I know that the characters deserve to shine again, yet I've been unable to provide them with another adventure."

All isn't lost, though, as Kawazu still seemingly has every intention to continue the series, adding that fans should "trust" that there'll be a new chapter someday.

"They're eager to set out to discover the true meaning of the crystals' blessing," the producer continues. "And much like those of us who were cooped up at home for the past few years, they could only gaze up at the skies above their respective towns, day after day. But new trials do await them—ones from which they will grow stronger. Please trust that one day, a brand-new chapter will be added to their adventure."

Art director Toshiyuki Itahana also marked 20 years since Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles launched on GameCube in Japan with a beautiful new piece of character artwork. "Many of these characters I hadn't drawn in so long that I couldn't help but feel like I was reuniting with old friends I hadn't seen in forever," Itahana said.

Crystal Chronicles may have ground to a halt, but the main Final Fantasy series is still going strong. The latest release, Final Fantasy 16, which launched on PS5 in June, has delighted fans and critics alike and even received high praise from Hironobu Sakaguchi, the "founding father" of the JRPG series, who hailed it as the "ultimate fantasy."

