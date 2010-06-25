10 Awesome Samurai Star Wars Action Figures

In honour of awesome new Samurai-style Star Wars character figures ( check them out in their full here ), we imagine how these new lads and ladies might fit into a whole new storyline...

Enslaved to a Sultan, Chipao was forced into a life of hard labour as a young man, when Sultan Daku Joutei raided his village and slaughtered his family. Dragged back to the Sultan’s palace, Chipao has worked his hands raw obeying his new master’s every whim.

But the rage that he has bridled deep down in his belly has opened a portal inside of Chipao that means the slave man can tap into the strange, mystical powers of the cosmos. Could he be about to undo Daku forever?