Watch this poor AI trying to learn to drive in GTA 5

GTA 5's San Andreas is a rough place to do your drivers education, especially if you're a neural network with four stars and absolutely no understanding of traffic laws. Twitch user sentdex is letting viewers share in the formative moments of Charles, "a convolutional neural network that learns to drive through deep learning".

It's a bit like those driverless cars that are training themselves on GTA 5, but with a lot more vehicular manslaughter. At least I hope those ones don't have as much vehicular manslaughter...

In some ways, Charles is already pretty good; it swerves to avoid oncoming traffic and stays on the road most of the time. Unfortunately Charles does still get stuck rather frequently. Happens to the best of us, buddy.

