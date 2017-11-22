Watch the first, brief footage from Jurassic World 2 - aww, lookit the widdle raptor!

Jurassic World was the second-biggest movie of 2015, second only to the massive success that was Star Wars: The Force Awakens. So fans are understandably excited to see the sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in 2018. Too bad all we have so far are posters and set pics, and no footage of the actual movie...

From our Jurassic family to yours. @FilmBayona @PrattPrattPratt @BryceDHoward @LeDoctor #FALLENKINGDOM pic.twitter.com/KiR3et9Vx1November 22, 2017

Oh my god. That is Chris Pratt, tickling the chin of a baby raptor, which is purring. Oh my god.

The video was shared by Jurassic World writer/director Colin Trevorrow, who is serving as a writer on Jurassic World 2 while J.A. Bayona directs. Until recently, Trevorrow was set to direct Star Wars 9 - but he was let go in early September and replaced by J.J. Abrams one week later.

As for Bayona, the Spanish filmmaker's resume is full of movies with heart and Things To Say, such as A Monster Calls and The Impossible (one of Spider-Man star Tom Holland's first films). So I think it's fair to expect a good mix of blockbuster action with quieter moments like this one from the pair.

Plot details are sparse, but one theory suggests that Pratt's character will be making a trip back to Isla Nublar (the island where the park once stood) in order to rescue the scaly friends he once cared for before a volcano wipes them out. I don't know about all that, but I'm a simple man; give me more dinos and I'm sold.

Life will uh, uh, find a way, uh, when Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom comes to theaters on June 22, 2018.