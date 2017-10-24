Why wait until Friday when you can watch the first 20 minutes of Assassin's Creed Origins right here? We've had to wait a whole extra year for our trip to Ancient Egypt with Medjay Bayek but there's only a matter of days until the release date of October 27. Don't worry, there's not masses of spoilers in the video above, just Bayek being seriously angry as he picks off the Heron, a member of the Order of the Ancients. His method is pretty grisly too. Who needs a hidden blade when you’re that inventive?

You'll also get a first look at Bayek's home of Siwa, the desert Oasis, and an incredible taster of the delights that await inside Egypt’s tombs. Sand runs from the ceiling, hieroglyphs cover the walls, and Bayek’s torchlight flickers across huge statues. There’s a serious sense of atmosphere here and given the size of map that awaits, there’s going to be plenty of mysteries to solve.

This is also a great look at the newly revamped combat system while Bayek fights a man with a very big hammer. It’s nothing like anything Assassins has done before with light and heavy attacks on the right triggers and the ability to flick from target to target with a press of the right stick. There’s plenty of different ways across the world to test it out too. Bosses await in the shape of Phylakes and the gladiator arenas are a perfect way to show off your moves. Only 3 days to go....

Oh, and if you really can't wait, distract yourself by checking out how you can be in with a chance to win a pair of custom Assassin's Creed Origins Yeezys.

For more info on Assassin's Creed Origins, check out Assassin's Central for everything you need to know about your trip to Ancient Egypt.