Watch Captain America brutalize some orcs for your entertainment

No, that headline is not some sort of Halloween candy induced hallucination. Captain America actor Chris Evans will play Middle-Earth: Shadow of War and share it with the world. I'd always pictured Cap as more of a Call Of Duty: WW2 sort of guy, but I'm just as happy to see him bashing mythical creatures in the name of JRR Tolkien and Xbox publicity.

You'll be able to watch it on the Mixer Xbox Channel November 1, at 4pm PT.

"I’ve talked to Chris and he is super pumped for him and his friends to play Shadow of War, the epic follow-up to Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, on the Xbox One X," says a very enthusiastic Aaron Greenberg, GM of Games Marketing at Microsoft. "They’ll look to forge a new Ring of Power to amass an army and fight against the full power of the Dark Lord, Sauron, and his Ringwraiths."

Back in 2014 Evans said in an interview that he's "not really a video game guy," but did play the Captain America video game between the first Captain America movie and The Avengers. "Someone handed me the controller, and I was playing, and the way Cap moves in the video game, there’s a fluidity and it’s very acrobatic. It’s very aerial. He uses his environment, and it’s almost this beautiful, smooth dance."

Fun fact about our buff boy: Back in 2015 he became the handsome face of Chinese free-to-play game Call of Duty Online, starring in a live-action commercial directed by Chinese filmmakers Longman Leung and Sunny Luk.