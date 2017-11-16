The Rampage movie pits The Rock against a giant gorilla and Walking Dead's Negan

Remember when you first heard that Hollywood was going to adapt the classic Midway arcade game, Rampage? And you thought to yourself, "How would that even work?" And then you learned it would star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson? And you thought to yourself, "How would that even work?" This. This is how that even works.

I have to say, this movie looks like it will be one of the most '90s-style blockbusters in recent memory. That's a compliment, by the way! I just hope that's what the filmmakers are going for, because you can't use "Bullet with Butterfly Wings" by The Smashing Pumpkins and not immediately think back to that bygone era - a time of cheesy acting and even cheesier special effects.

The project was first announced back in 2015, and earlier this year Johnson showed off a behind-the-scenes picture of himself and George's motion capture actor on Instagram. He also included this (bizarre) caption:

"I head up an anti-poaching unit out of Rwanda. My best friend is a rare albino gorilla named George. Very bad people infect George, an alligator and a wolf with a serum. All three animals grow at an unprecedented rate. Their size, speed, agility and violent aggression is off the charts. They go on a deadly rampage and want to destroy the world.

George not happy. Me not happy. When animals like you, they lick you. When they don't like you, they kill you. I will hunt down the bad people who did this to my best friend. And when I find them, I will not lick them."

Still, with a trailer that shows The Rock vs Negan while rip-offs of King Kong, Godzilla, and Fenrir destroy a major city, I think it'll start picking up some word of mouth.