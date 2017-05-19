Popular

“The DC movie I’ve been waiting for” The first Wonder Woman reviews are in, and they’re overwhelmingly positive

By News 

The Wonder Woman social media review embargo has come and gone, and the reactions to the latest DCEU movie seem pretty darn positive. The movie, starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine and directed by Patty Jenkins, seems to be the perfect antidote to the doom-and-gloom DC movies thus far. Here’s hoping the upwards tick can continue with Justice League.

Let’s grab the Lasso of Truth and whip up some of the best early reactions and reviews from ‘round the web, from how it compares to the rest of the DCEU movies (spoiler: a lot better) and even some comparing Gal Gadot to Christopher Reeve’s Superman. Wowsers.

Image: DC/Warner Bros.