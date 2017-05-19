“The DC movie I’ve been waiting for” The first Wonder Woman reviews are in, and they’re overwhelmingly positive

The Wonder Woman social media review embargo has come and gone, and the reactions to the latest DCEU movie seem pretty darn positive. The movie, starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine and directed by Patty Jenkins, seems to be the perfect antidote to the doom-and-gloom DC movies thus far. Here’s hoping the upwards tick can continue with Justice League.

Let’s grab the Lasso of Truth and whip up some of the best early reactions and reviews from ‘round the web, from how it compares to the rest of the DCEU movies (spoiler: a lot better) and even some comparing Gal Gadot to Christopher Reeve’s Superman. Wowsers.

Wonder Woman is really good! Some parts don't work but her heroism & compassion in such a bleak war shine thru and make it a win. Best DCEU! pic.twitter.com/ykce3yXmOMMay 19, 2017

I can finally tell you.. Wonder Woman is a very good film. Funnier, more action packed than you're probably expecting. Gal is perfect as WW!May 19, 2017

I'm now allowed to reveal I enjoyed Wonder Woman! It's really good. Has the heart & humanity DCEU needed. I'm not reviewing it FYI pic.twitter.com/Tmm9l8aOrQMay 19, 2017

1. Hokay, here we go. #WonderWoman social media embargo just lifted. My thoughts: DC is absolutely on the right track here.May 19, 2017

Happy to report 'Wonder Woman' is a blast and @GalGadot is fantastic. Her chemistry with Chris Pine is magnetic. Absolutely recommended. pic.twitter.com/VPW4QW3IhMMay 19, 2017

Wonder Woman is the DC movie I've been waiting for. It's exciting, inspiring, funny, and has some truly awe-inspiring action scenes.May 19, 2017

There are certainly some issues, like a mismatched 3rd act, but I'll discuss that in a longer review. Overall though, Wonder Woman rules.May 19, 2017

Loved WONDER WOMAN. She reminds me of Christopher Reeve's Superman: true north superhero w/ no angst or cynicism, which is needed right now.May 19, 2017

WONDER WOMAN: Easily my favorite DCEU film. Has the humor and heart the franchise so desperately needs. Gadot and Pine are charming as hell.May 19, 2017

