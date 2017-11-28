The Avengers: Infinity War directors and Mark Ruffalo REALLY want us to know the trailer is out this week

You wait weeks and weeks for something to drop and then it gets teased with all the subtlety of a Hulk smash. Mark Ruffalo and Avengers: Infinity War directors are doing their level best to let us know the trailer is probably (ok, definitely) going to hit this week.

Exhibit A: The Russo Brothers took to Instagram to reveal… a massive cartoon number 3. Without wanting to get my big board of crackpot theories out, 3 could mean Avengers 3, something arriving three days after the post (on Sunday) or even December 3rd. Either way, all signs point to the trailer dropping this week.

Exhibit B: Mark Ruffalo. He loves a slip of the tongue, doesn’t he? Or in this case, keyboard. He’s already said probably one thing too many about who might be in Avengers: Infinity War and now he simply says “Something big is coming.” You don’t need to be Bruce Banner to figure out what that means.

Something big is coming...27 November 2017

Exhibit C: The Vanity Fair cover story. Publicity doesn’t normally get whipped up in such a big way unless, as Ruffalo says, something big is coming. We’ve seen the characters, we’ve heard about Marvel having 20 movies in the pipeline and now, more immediately, we’re waiting for the trailer. It’s no coincidence, too, that Star Wars: The Last Jedi got a few big glossy mag features right around the time of its trailers.

TL;DR? The Avengers: Infinity War trailer is 99.9% hitting this week. If I’m wrong, feel sure to laugh at me on Twitter while I sob in the corner.

