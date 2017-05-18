Splatoon 2 Switch bundle gets colorful with pink and green Joy-Cons - but the real beauty is the separate Pro controller

Nintendo has announced that Splatoon 2 Switch bundles will be coming to Europe and Japan this summer, and hot dang does it look nice. Much more lickable than a Switch game cartridge, which are notoriously awful tasting. Uh, did I say lickable? I meant likable. Yeah, that's it. Anyway, check it out:

Only Japan will be get the bundle with the new neon green and neon pink Joy-Con controllers packed in. A similar bundle, but with the neon red and neon blue we've already been introduced to, is slated to arrive in Europe.

Thankfully, a slew of new accessories will be available to both European residents and those living in Nintendo's homeland. The new Joy-Con controllers will be available separately from the aforementioned bundle, as will a Splatoon 2-themed carrying case and… oh my, look at that Pro controller.

As for the Americas… *shrug*?