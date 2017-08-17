New Game of Thrones season 7 photos feature dragon walkways, icy stares, and the reason no one ever ventures North

Pack your thermals. Game of Thrones season 7 is getting cold. After Game of Thrones season 7, episode 5 shows Jon Snow’s men getting ready for an expedition North of the Wall. Their goal is to capture a White Walker to convince the rest of Westeros that the threat is real. This new flurry of episode 6 photos reveal the extent of the toll the frozen climes has on each man. Plus, there are icy stares aplenty between the Stark sisters – and a dragon cameo for good measure. Fire and ice, and all that.

The photos showcasing Jon, Jorah, Gendry, and the rest will give you a bit of frostbite-by-proxy (or at the very least, they’ll make you pity the poor actors who filmed it all in Iceland). Not only are the gang looking cool (in every sense of the word) looking off into the distance – at White Walkers, you’d assume – there’s the delicate matter or NO. FREAKING. HOUND. Let’s hope he hasn’t met a chilling end, and is just camera shy. I’ve run out of ice puns – so here are the photos.

Elsewhere, in a much warmer part of Westeros, Dany and Tyrion are plotting their next move, flanked by dragons. As if to really hammer home the contrast, they’re even sat next to a snug fireplace in another image, the cheeky so-and-sos.

Finally, in Winterfell, tempers have cooled considerably since last week’s Stark sister slanging match, and yet Sansa still looks perturbed. Maybe it has something to do with that scroll she’s just been given?

