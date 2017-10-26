Netflix has a hidden Stranger Things Easter egg that will turn your world upside down – here’s how to find it

Stranger Things season 2 has probably taken over your mind but, no, you’re not seeing things. There really is a special Easter egg for the show hidden in your Netflix account, and here’s how you can find it. It’s bloody scary too. Can you sue Netflix for whiplash? I’m asking for a friend.

Read more: Buy' ngop! You can watch Star Trek Discovery with Klingon subtitles on Netflix - here's how

Step numero uno: you need to log into your Netflix account on a computer (or *cough* borrow a friend’s account) and head on over to the Stranger Things landing page. Notice anything different next to Will Byers? That’s right, there’s a peculiar glowing red orb.

Click the orb. Do it. Do it. Do it.

Ta-da! You’ve now Stranger Things-ified your Netflix. Of course, it’s upside down...

This page, as far as I can tell, is the only one that lets you do it but it’s really hammering home the horror vibe promised for season 2. There’s a creepy heartbeat, roots growing everywhere, and a spotlight flickering when you move your mouse to comb the page for any clues.

Stay on the page too long, though, and you’ll hear some other-worldy noises. The heartbeat will start going a little quicker, the lights will flicker, and eventually fade. And then…

If you had the volume way up then I’m so, so sorry for letting you scare everyone within a five-mile radius with your screams.

Stranger Things season 2 is just over the horizon, so you’re going to want to pay close attention to the key scenes in the final trailer. Don’t forget to check out why The Shining has something to do with Stranger Things’ new character, Billy.

Image: Netflix