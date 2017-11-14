How much did Joss Whedon change in Justice League? WB producer says '15-20%'

Back in May 2017, original Justice League director Zack Snyder stepped away from the film to be with his loved ones after a heartbreaking family tragedy. At this point, the film was largely complete and in the middle of post-production. Joss Whedon - who had previously worked with Marvel on its superhero team-up films The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron - was brought in to finish Snyder's movie. Since the two directors have wildly different styles, many have wondered just how much Whedon contributed to the final film. Today, we may have our answer.

Speaking with The Washington Times, Justice League producer Charles Roven explained the situation as a challenging one: "The goal is to make sure when you’re watching the movie, it all feels cohesive. That imprint that Joss had, some aspect of it is going to come out in the direction, but the actors are already pretty much down the road on their arcs. Let’s just say 80, 85 percent of the movie is what was originally shot. There’s only so much you can do with other 15, 20 percent of the movie."

Now, to be fair, technically Roven framed his estimates as little more than a hypothetical, so those figures may not be anywhere near the truth. Still, it feels like a fair ballpark to me, especially considering Whedon had already been hired to rework the film's script before he was asked to reshoot old scenes and add a few new ones.

If I had to guess, Whedon's work will show through most in character dialogue - that's kind of what he's known for. That and making good superhero team-up movies. Let's hope the latter applies to Justice League when it opens November 17.