Here's the preview for Game of Thrones season 7, episode 4 (and there's a *lot* to process)

“Enough with the clever plans,” Daenerys snarls during the preview for the next episode of Game of Thrones season 7. Having learned the lessons of crossing the Lannisters in Game of Thrones season 7, episode 3, Spoils of War sees Dany take a more direct approach to dealing with matters, as, elsewhere, Cersei (the cleverest of all planners) shows she still has the golden touch.

The 30-second preview, which you can see above, has taken cues from the narrative force propelling season 7 by flashing past at an otherwordly pace. And we have questions. Lots and lots of questions.

What's the deal with that gold?

The Iron Bank’s envoy Tycho is still hanging around and, with Jaime and Bronn pillaging some gold from High Garden, it looks like the Lannisters will finally pay off their debts. If we’re following the gold - knowing how quickly some events have been glossed over this season - then there’s a fair old chance that something happens on the way back to King’s Landing.

Where is Dany going with that dragon?

Elsewhere, Dany is fed up with politicking and planning and, judging by her riding Drogon at the end of the preview, is going on a full-frontal assault. Should Euron Greyjoy’s naval fleet be worried… or does she have a very different location in mind? Euron isn’t featured in the preview, after all.

Is that... Gendry?

Pause at 20 seconds. There’s a very familiar-looking guy hitting the floor. Could it be Gendry back from his rowing adventures? Remember, he’s the last remaining Baratheon and the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. As if Westeros’ politics weren’t complicated enough.

Who has the Catspaw blade?

The Catspaw blade has gone on almost a big of an adventure as any character in Thrones. First appearing in the hands of an assassin out to kill Bran in the first season, before being in Ned Stark’s possession at King’s Landing. It’s assumed Littlefinger has his grubby mitts on it now and – interestingly – the dagger (as shown in Sam’s big book of exposition last week) is Valyrian steel. A weapon that can kill White Walkers in the hands of the biggest schemer in all of Westeros? Uh-oh.

Where are the White Walkers?

There’s still no sign of the Night’s King. His icy glare has got to show up at some point this season but giving it away in a preview would be a kick in the teeth for those who still want some shock factor. My money’s on episode 6.

Also featured are blink-and-you’ll miss it appearances of Jon, Littlefinger, Sansa (who looks especially concerned after the whole Bran weirdness last week), Brienne slashing her sword, and Theon/Reek/The Seven Kingdoms’ worst brother hitting land again. Everything is slowly (or not-so-slowly) coming together…

Image: HBO