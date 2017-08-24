Hellboy is the latest DC star to join Injustice 2, and he's bringing friends

The giant red hero with a thing for cats, Hellboy, is the big DC name heading up Injustice 2's next Fighter Pack DLC. He's joined by the evil Black Manta and Mortal Kombat's Raiden. The new pack will go on sale September 12.

The more observant Injustice 2 players had already figured out that Black Manta and Raiden were on the way, thanks to their very distinctive fashion choices - Raiden really knows how to work a hat - making their silhouettes on the fighter screen easy to decode.

You'll know plenty about Hellboy from the recent movies, and Raiden is a Mortal Kombat legend, but who the hell is Black Manta and what's with the fetish suit? He's one of DC's supervillains - most often seen battling Aquaman - and he has a couple of origin stories. The first features sexual abuse at sea, dolphins and murder and the second isn't much cheerier, a life as an autistic orphan trapped in Arkham Asylum. Creating a slightly bonkers, bug-eyed costume that can shoot death rays seems like a pretty reasonable reaction to either of those pasts.

Expect to see a lot more of Mr Manta in the future, because about to hit the big time in the upcoming Aquaman movie starring Jason Mamoa. There he'll be played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, AKA Clarence "Cadillac" Caldwell in the Netflix show The Get Down.

You'll get to see Black Manta gameplay on Twitch on August 27 at 4pm PT. Injustice 2 is available now on Xbox One and PS4.