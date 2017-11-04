That's all folks: Voting has closed for the 35th Golden Joystick Awards. Here's how to watch the winners being announced.

Voting in the 35th Golden Joystick Awards presented with OMEN by HP has come to a close. Over the last month, hundreds of thousands of people from New York to New Delhi have cast millions of votes in support of their favourite games, in categories including Best Storytelling, Most Wanted Game and Ultimate Game of the Year. Many awards were still in the balance right up until the final hours of voting – with the lead changing hands multiple times in key categories such as Ultimate Game of the Year – so all eyes are on the big day, and the unveiling of 2017's winners.

Will the Dream Daddy crew be celebrating on November 17th?

The awards, presented by none other than Assassin's Creed's Danny Wallace, take place on November 17 in London, and you can also watch them via our official streaming partner Twitch. You can bookmark the Golden Joystick Awards live stream right now.

