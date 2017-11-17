Get Assassin's Creed Origins for $42 and Destiny 2 for $39 and in the pre-Black Friday PS Plus sale

The PlayStation Store couldn't stand the wait; it's already hosting a weekend full of early Black Friday gaming deals for PS Plus members. Dozens of games are on sale through Tuesday at 8am PST, so I've selected five of the best deals to get you started (along with snippets from our expert reviews). All but one of these picks came out within the last three months. And whether or not you're a racing fan, check out the discount on Need for Speed: Payback. That game's only been out a week and you can already get it for almost half off! Makes me feel kinda bad for the folks who pre-ordered...

Assassin's Creed Origins - Was $59.99, now $41.99 with PS Plus

"The forging of the Brotherhood means a violent redefining of what makes an Assassin’s Creed game and while you’re always going to know what you’re playing, the experience in store finally feels truly fresh. The combat system of yore has thankfully been buried alive in the desert (queuing patiently for its trip to the afterlife), tailing missions have died quietly without a fuss, and a map of pointless collectibles has had a rock tied to it and been sunk in the Nile without ceremony. What’s left is a slimmer, leaner Creed. No irritating bells and whistles, just the whole of Ancient Egypt as a richly woven tapestry of murderous RPG. Oh, and it’s huge."

Destiny 2 - Was $59.99, now $38.99 with PS Plus

"This isn’t Destiny. This is something new. Something bigger, cleverer, richer, and much, much better. It’s the idea of Destiny evolved and elevated into something it has never been before. It’s Destiny set free. It’s Destiny democratised. It’s Destiny really allowed to live. I said at the end of my review of the first game that I was leaving a point off the score to leave space for the game’s potential to grow and improve. This time round, there’s no need. Destiny 2 is already much more than we ever imagined it would be."

Need for Speed Payback - Was $59.99, now $35.99 with PS Plus

"Need for Speed Payback is a game with a brilliant story at its core. Silly, over the top and a little bit self-indulgent, but in a fantastic action movie way. It works and you’ll enjoy every car chase, nitrous boost and quippy millennial line. It just misses the mark by adding RPG elements into an arcade racer and making the best cars always just out of reach."

South Park: The Fractured But Whole - Was $59.99, now $41.99 with PS Plus

"As a vessel to deliver South Park-branded yucks to games, Stick of Truth was supremely enjoyable. As an RPG, it fell a bit short. Now, nearly 20 years after that first attempt and three years after Stick of Truth, Ubisoft has finally created a South Park game that's as fun to play as it is to laugh along with in South Park: The Fractured But Whole. Gameplay and humor are mixed in equal measure, and the result is the truest, best adaptation of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's juvenile comedy series ever produced."

Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition - Was $59.99, now $29.99

"Overwatch isn't perfect, and it's just as susceptible to bouts of frustration as any other team-based competitive experience. But the bottom line is that this is a fantastically well-made multiplayer FPS, rich with personality, full of exciting gameplay possibilities, and gleaming with polish. The fun and enjoyment Overwatch delivers are well worth the occasional flash of enmity."

Don't forget to check out our Black Friday gaming deals, as well as our dedicated Black Friday PS4 deals article for more early savings.