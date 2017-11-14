Buy the Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Edition and get Mario + Rabbids for free in this early Black Friday deal

If you've been tempted by all those awesome Super Mario Odyssey review scores to invest in a Nintendo Switch, there's a tempting deal that might just make you part with your cash right this second. Ahead of all the big Black Friday gaming deals, Tesco has jumped the gun and is offering the special Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Edition for £329.99, and you'll get a free copy of the equally fantastic Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle too. Not bad when the Switch standalone is meant to be £279.99.

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Edition with Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle This brilliant special edition not only gets you a copy of Super Mario Odyssey, but it also comes with the limited edition red Joy-Cons to celebrate the release of Mario's latest adventure. This deal also bags you a copy of the strategy game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for free too. Bargain. Get this deal now for £329.99 from Tesco

If you're not feeling Mario right now, Tesco also has another deal on offer that gets you the grey Nintendo Switch console, with two games for £329.99- and Arms as well as Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle.

Grey Nintendo Switch with Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and Arms Not everyone likes the garishness of coloured Joy-Cons on the Switch, so this classic grey version might be right up your street. But you won't just be waving your controllers around for flagging down planes, as this deal comes with fighting game Arms, and strategy title Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for just £329.99 all in.Get his deal now for £329.99 from Tesco

There are bound to be plenty of Nintendo Switch deals come Black Friday, so if these particular bundles aren't for you, don't fret. Keep your eyes on our Best Black Friday Gaming Deals page for the latest offers.