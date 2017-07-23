Ant-Man and the Wasp scores Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne (plus, loads more join the cast)

Opening up the Marvel SDCC Hall H panel is kind of a big deal. Along with Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige, the Ant-Man and the Wasp cast and crew knocked it out of the park with new footage, concept art and oodles of casting announcements.

The biggest of course is the news that Michelle Pfeiffer, formerly Catwoman of the DCEU, joins the sequel as Janet Van Dyne.

Pfeiffer will play mother to Evangeline Lilly's Hope Van Dyne, who, at the end of Ant-Man was given her mother's Wasp suit as a gift. With mom back on the scene, I wonder if there'll be a tussle to get back in it.

Alongside the ex-Catwoman, Laurence Fishburne is also hopping over from the DCEU. He co-stars as Dr. Bill Foster, a biochemist known in the comics as Black Goliath and works together with Hope's father, Hank Pym.

Other additions include The Hateful Eight's Walton Goggins, as Sonny Burch. In the comics he works at the same place as Corey Stoll's character did in the first flick as he'sthe chairman of Cross Technolgies. Interestingly, he's also an acquaintance of Iron Man baddie Obadiah Stane. It's safe to say that he's probably a bad guy too.

Rounding out the casting announcements are Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, a nemesis of Iron Man in the comics who is sometimes positioned as anti-hero type, and Randall Park as agent Jimmy Woo. He worked with Nick Fury on the page, so there's a strong chance he's one of the good guys.

Until we learn more, scope out the new concept and logo art below:

Images: Marvel, Warner Bros.