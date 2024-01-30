Zendaya teases her expanded role in Dune 2, but it's not the biggest change between the movie and the novel

By Jordan Farley
Contributions from
Emily Garbutt
 published

Exclusive: Chani and Lady Jessica will have greater roles in Dune 2, according to Zendaya and Denis Villeneuve

Zendaya in Dune: Part Two
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The first Dune movie was all about Paul (Timothée Chalamet), but it seems like that's all about to change in the upcoming sequel with Zendaya's Fremen character Chani coming into her own. 

Chani’s limited role in Part One will be greatly expanded in Part Two, even beyond the scope of the novel, with director Denis Villeneuve claiming that "as the movie progresses, there’s a shift in the main character, and Chani becomes my reference as a point of view." 

Speaking to Total Film in our new issue, which features Dune 2 on the cover and is out this Thursday, Zendaya notes that "what Denis does very well is take the female characters more deeply into consideration" in a way that was rarely the case for science fiction in the '60s. 

"He was really able to build out a strong sense of [Chani’s] own views and life," she says. "It wasn’t entirely like she’s at the will of who she’s in love with. I did feel a particular sense of care for what Chani represents in his films." 

Paul (Timothée Chalamet)'s mother Lady Jessica, played by Rebecca Ferguson, similarly benefits from this sense of care. Villeneuve even highlights her increased presence as the single biggest difference between the novel and his adaptation. 

"Strangely, Jessica’s more in the background in the second part [of the novel] – I thought that was not proper," he asserts. "She’s still Lady Jessica, the main architect of the story. I thought that was a very powerful idea that was not sustained in the book. I made sure that she has the character presence in the second part."

Dune 2 releases on March 1. You can read more about it, and a whole lot else besides, in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, February 1. Check out the covers below:

Total Film's Dune: Part Two covers

(Image credit: Total Film/Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/Photo by Jack Davison)

Pre-order the issue here to bag your copy, or click here to subscribe to Total Film and never miss another exclusive. You'll get every issue before it's in stores, and you’ll get subscriber-exclusive covers.

Total Film's subscription offer

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Legendary/Total Film)
Jordan Farley
Jordan Farley

I'm the News Editor at Total Film magazine, running the opening pages of every issue where you can read exclusive interviews and see first-look images from the biggest films. I was previously the Community Editor at sci-fi, fantasy and horror movie bible SFX. You'll find my name on news, reviews, and interviews covering every type of movie, from the latest French arthouse release to the biggest Hollywood blockbuster. My work has also featured in Official PlayStation Magazine and Edge. Outside of my day job, I'm a FromSoft fanatic (proudest achievement: beating Malenia solo) and a TV connoisseur (translation: I'll watch anything).

With contributions from