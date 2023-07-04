Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has prepared me for this open-world sim about making the dumbest vehicles possible

I can feel it in my bones. I've carried over 300 Koroks in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to train for this very game - Mars First Logistics.

Mars First Logistics is an open-world physics simulation game where the goal is to build rovers which can carry things across the ol' Red Planet. Instead of helping Koroks, you're helping Martians build their new home. It launched on Steam Early Access last month, and it's not difficult to see the appeal.

Just last night, I was trying to build a simple raft to carry a Korok to its friend. I planned to use a fan to pilot the sail, except it kept failing spectacularly, flipping the raft underwater and flinging Link 10 metres away. And I was having a really good time! Mars First Logistics is an entire game built around that experience and it looks amazing.

As if having to contend with the rocky terrain on Mars wasn't enough, you'll be faced with various types of cargo. From gameplay footage, we can see objects ranging from steel beams to watering cans, and a stepladder which looks particularly rage-inducing. The cargo might be bouncy, fragile, or so light it'll float away.

It's up to you to build vehicles which can safely carry cargo to where it needs to be, and there's a wealth of parts you can use in your design. There's even rocket engines, and we all know how well it can go when you place one of those on the back of contraptions in Tears of the Kingdom…

Developer Shape Shop estimates the game will remain in Early Access for a year before releasing in 1.0 next summer. The full release is planned to include themed content updates, more contracts, and more parts to use in building rovers. It's probably only a matter of time before people start making mecha robots in Mars First Logistics.