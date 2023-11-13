New Rebel Moon trailer is an epic look at the Zack Snyder Netflix movie

Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon – and it's seriously epic.

In the clip, which can be viewed above, we see the army of the sinister Imperium arrive at a peaceful planet. Sofia Boutella's Kora realizes that they have no choice but to fight back – and we see her putting together a crew of rebels to help.

The trailer also showcases the impressive scale of the film, which Snyder has teased before will be comparable to Man of Steel's opening.

The sci-fi movie is split into two parts, and Netflix has already released an action-packed trailer focusing on both films in one. This is the first trailer purely for Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire, though.

Along with Boutella, the Rebel Moon cast includes Ed Skrein, Fra Fee, Charlie Hunnam, Corey Stoll, Djimon Hounsou, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher.

Rebel Moon Part 1 will have a runtime of two hours and 13 minutes, with the director's cut being close to three hours. The director's cut will contain footage that adds to the story, rather than just including deleted scenes. Part 1 is getting a limited theatrical release in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and London.

This isn't Snyder's only Netflix project, and, excitingly, it seems his work for the streamer is all connected, with the director telling Total Film that the unfinished Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas animated show would have set up a Rebel Moon crossover. "At one point in the show, they go through a portal into another dimension, and there are characters in that other dimension that they come across," he revealed, "In Rebel Moon, they're in this bar, and one of the aliens is one of the characters from the animatic. So it's definitely a shared universe."

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire arrives this December 22. Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver is set to hit Netflix on April 19, 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.