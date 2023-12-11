Zack Snyder reveals his favorite movie of the year – and he has great taste

Zack Snyder has revealed his favorite movie of the year – and we have to say, he has great taste.

In conversation with Albert Laro at a Rebel Moon event, the filmmaker shared that his favorite film of 2023 is none other than Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

That might not come as a huge surprise, considering Oppenheimer is an excellent movie – in fact, it's Total Film magazine's film of the year.

Plus, Snyder and Nolan are pals; Nolan is a producer on Snyder's DCEU movies, and, per The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan invited Snyder (and Todd Phillips, Denis Villeneuve, and Paul Thomas Anderson) to an early screening of Oppenheimer.

Preguntas rápidas de películas con @ZackSnyder // Quick Movies Q&A with Zack Snyder pic.twitter.com/osID4wyFZKDecember 10, 2023 See more

Elsewhere in the interview, Snyder revealed that a movie he's excited to see soon is Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest, while his two picks for movies that have inspired him the most as a director are the original Star Wars, which made him want to make films in the first place, and Akira Kurosawa's Ran.

In fact, Snyder's next movie, Rebel Moon, was once a Star Wars pitch, though it's arriving on Netflix imminently as an all original story. The film sees Sofia Boutella's Kora, a warrior with a mysterious past, set out to recruit fighters to help her protect her peaceful home from the brutal army of the Motherworld.

The project is arriving in two parts, with Part Two, titled The Scargiver, arriving in April – there are also extended director's cuts on the way, too.

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire hits Netflix this December 21 in the US and December 22 in the UK, with a limited theatrical release from December 15. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.