Get a look at Yu Suzuki: A Gamer's Journey to learn more about the pioneer behind Shenmue, Virtua Fighter, and more

Tonight the Golden Joystick Awards 2019 honored Yu Suzuki with a Lifetime Achievement award, and now you can watch an exclusive teaser for a special documentary charting the unbelievable course of the game creator's career. Suzuki is most offered lauded for the creation of the iconic Shenmue and Virtua Fighter series, but after more than 35 years in the games industry, his influence has been felt across too many titles to name.

Yu Suzuki: A Gamer's Journey will examine Suzuki's career in games, from his start in arcade games, the transition to consoles and, more recently, the creation of Shenmue 3. It's a varied history and one that has made him a household name in Japan and to gamers around the world.

"You'd walk down the street with Yu Suzuki... and you'd be mobbed," says former president at Sega of America - and now CEO of Liverpool FC - Peter Moore. Moore also talks about Suzuki's drive to bring Shenmue 3 to fans.

"It's a myth, it's an odyssey that's not yet completed, it's a passion piece that he has to fulfill."

Shenmue 3 continues teenage martial artist Ryo Hazuki's quest to find his father's murderer in 1980s China, and will be released on PS4 and PC on November 19.