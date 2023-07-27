Yu-Gi-Oh adds new monster type that can't be defeated

A brand-new monster type has been added to the Yu-Gi-Oh trading card game (TCG), and it looks like it'll be a real headache to fight against.

Dubbed 'Illusion' monsters, these cards stand out due to the fact that they "cannot be struck down in battle." While this sounds like a particularly overpowered addition to the Yu-Gi-Oh TCG, there's a catch; according to the press release, these cards "can’t defeat other monsters in battle either." Instead, they'll harm monsters "in other ways… Take for example Nightmare Magician, an Illusion monster that gives you control of any other monster it battles. It can also destroy any other card on the field if another monster attacks."

Illusion monsters will be arriving in the new booster set, Duelist Nexus, on July 28.

(Image credit: Konami)

It's been quite a while since the Yu-Gi-Oh TCG added a new monster Type; since 2017 and the Cyberse monsters of Starter Deck: Link Strike, in fact. It's not the only addition either. Quarter Century Secret Rares are being thrown into core boosters for the first time with this release, and they've been designed to represent 25 years of what for some is one of the best card games.

