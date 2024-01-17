You can prove you're best at Disney Lorcana with official 2024 championships

Disney Lorcana will be joining the tournament circuit later this year.

Publisher Ravensburger unveiled these plans alongside a host of other reveals (including a more beginner-friendly starter set) earlier today, and there will be events to suit every level of Disney Lorcana play. For example, things kick off on a regional scale this May with the 'Disney Lorcana Challenge' before culminating in North American and European Championships near the end of 2024. According to the press release, "the top players [will then earn] invites to the World Championship slated for early 2025."

Naturally, that means the World Championship will be "an invite-only competition taking place at a larger open event." We don't know what your prize will be for winning as yet, but judging by the press release, it seems as if special cards will be involved at the very least.

At a local level, you'll also be able to test your mettle in what is fast becoming one of the best card games of recent years. To be precise, in-store events called 'Set Championships' will launch in April. This is the only way to get the unique Enchanted Stitch – Rock Star Promo card. What's more, the top two players from each event will receive a playmat featuring Stitch – Rock Star artwork.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ravensburger) (Image credit: Ravensburger)

Ravensburger says that we'll get more details on rules, registration, and rewards via the official Lorcana website this March.

According to Ravensburger's global head of games Filip Francke, "We will continue to support our growing and diverse community [during 2024] through new discoveries for collectors, organized play and competitive events for players and new products that help beginning fans take their first steps into trading card games. We’re only just getting started, but consumer feedback and industry data supports our belief that this game will be around for a very long time.”

It's certainly been a busy day for Disney Lorcana so far; alongside these tournaments, we've also found out that we'll be getting four expansions this year.

Want to give Lorcana a go and prepare for some tournaments? You can see which of the Disney Lorcana starter decks you should use in our guide. As for suggestions to keep you busy until then, don't miss the best board games.