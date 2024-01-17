Four Disney Lorcana expansions to launch in 2024, publisher will "do everything in our power" to avoid scalpers

It looks like Disney Lorcana has a big year ahead, because it's due to get four expansions in 2024.

Following the success of Lorcana last year, publisher Ravensburger has announced that the trading card game will enjoy three more add-ons after the previously-revealed 'Into the Inklands,' which is slated to launch this March. We don't have many details yet, but we do know that they'll be arriving roughly every two months. More specifically, the as-yet unnamed Disney Lorcana expansions should hit local game stores and Disney Parks on May 17, August 9, and November 15. This will be followed by a full retail release shortly afterward.

Due to low availability in 2023 that led to inflated prices from scalpers and third-parties, Ravensburger is already eager to make sure these add-ons won't suffer the same fate. Ravensburger's global head of games, Filip Francke, says in the press release that "Disney Lorcana TCG has struck a chord with players, collectors and fans around the world and we’re so grateful for the support. It has proven to be a fantastic entry point for first-time TCG players, and we will continue to do everything in our power to make the product available at MSRP pricing."

It's unclear how the company plans to go about that exactly, but Francke adds that "consumer feedback and industry data supports our belief that this game will be around for a very long time" - so they'll presumably have a little while to figure it all out.

No matter what, it's been a whirlwind for the game this week; aside from a new Disney Lorcana starter set that reminds me of Pokemon in the best way, Ravensburger teased official championships for 2024. These will offer prizes ranging from exclusive cards to accessories, and they'll be kicking off shortly after Into the Inklands arrives.

