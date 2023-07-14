Xbox's Major Nelson is leaving the company

Xbox's veteran director of programming, Larry Hryb, often affectionally referred to as Major Nelson, has announced he is leaving the company.

In a tweet, Hryb suggested that he isn't retiring, but instead stepping away from the company to do something else with his career.

"After 20 incredible years, I have decided to take a step back and work on the next chapter of my career," he said. "As I take a moment and think about all we have done together, I want to thank the millions of gamers around the world who have included me as part of their lives."

Hryb has long been the face and voice of Xbox both through shepherding the Xbox Live product group and via his community-oriented blog, which ultimately became central to Microsoft's PR strategy and community building. He also hosted the Official Xbox Podcast, which will be entering a hiatus and re-emerging at an unspecified date "in a new format."

"What's next? Going take some time to spend time with my family (no really!) and enjoy the Seattle Summer," Hryb added. "As many of you know, I never really took time off....so now I will take that opportunity."

Xbox boss Phil Spencer was quick to react to the news of Hryb's exit, and he expressed gratitude for his tenure and thanked him for his friendship.

Hryb has yet to indicate his next career move, and it's also unclear as yet who, if anyone, will step into fill the gigantic shoes of Hryb at Xbox.

