PC Game Pass is about to get even better with loads of new games arriving to the subscription platform over the coming months, from Starfield to Cities: Skylines 2.

You can start a subscription to PC Game Pass and play hundreds of games at no additional charge for $9.99/£7.99 per month. And now is a great time to sign up as the Future Games Show August Showcase showed off some great-looking games that are arriving to the service soon. Here are five highlights, all of which will be available on PC Games Pass from day one!

Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Starfield is the big headliner for PC Game Pass, with the Xbox-exclusive sci-fi RPG from Bethesda Softworks promising a galaxy full of threats and mysteries that is ripe for exploration. In fact, your PC Game Pass subscription means you can begin pre-loading Starfield right now, and you’ll be able to dive in as soon as it launches on September 6.

Forza Motorsport

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Another Xbox exclusive, Forza Motorsport, is also arriving on PC Game Pass on October 10. This is a soft reboot of the Forza Motorsport series that reinvigorates the focused racing experience with a new career mode, over 500 cars to drive, and seriously impressive graphics tech that makes it visually stunning.

Sea of Stars

(Image credit: Sabotage Studios)

Alternatively, if you want something to play soon while you wait for one of these games, Sabotage Studio’s Sea of Stars arrives on August 29. This retro-style, turn-based RPG offers a rich adventure in a world full of monsters and magic that you can explore freely.

Lies of P

(Image credit: Neowiz)

Fans of the soulslike genre should also gear up for Lies of P when it arrives on PC Game Pass on September 19. Venture through the ruined city of Krat, wielding all sorts of powers and deadly armaments against horrific automatons and monsters.

Cities: Skylines 2

(Image credit: Paradox)

Finally, to round off your jam-packed fall period, you’ll also be able to play Cities: Skylines 2 on PC Game Pass. It’s a colossal sequel to the first game from 2015, providing a grand city-building experience. Check it out on October 24!

Of course, there are already loads of other excellent games to check out on PC Game Pass and even more are coming in the future. They include Microsoft Flight Simulator, Avowed, Lightyear Frontier, Ark 2, Dungeons of Hinterberg, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Another Crab's Treasure, Fable, South of Midnight, Everwild, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and more.

Be sure to check out PC Game Pass to play these titles and more with one of the best deals in gaming.