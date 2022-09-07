Xbox party chat can finally filter out your heavy breathing

You no longer have to feel self-conscious about your breathing annoying your friends in Xbox party chat, as a new update has introduced a background noise suppression feature.

Party chat noise suppression launches for Xbox Series X and S today, and it's coming to other devices "soon." The feature is enabled by default, so you should hear a lot less in the way of breathing, button clicks, and air conditioning the next time you start up a party.

If you do want to hear background noise (the official blog (opens in new tab) gives music as an example) you can quickly switch off noise suppression from the parties and chats section of the guide menu.

Xbox also announced another nifty feature alongside the upgrade to party chat. For some games, you'll now be able to play a cloud version straight from a captured screenshot or video clip. So if a friend posts a particularly cool Forza Horizon 5 stunt, for example, you'll be able to play that section for yourself straight from a browser.

Earlier today, Xbox announced a new version of the Elite Series 2 controller, which comes in white and offers fewer accessories in exchange for a cheaper price. The company also said that newer releases of the Elite Series 2 pad are "more reliable" than earlier ones, suggesting that they're getting reported quality control issues in check.

There's also drama around the Xbox brand today, as PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has skewered Xbox's offer to keep Call of Duty multi-platform, calling it "inadequate on many levels."