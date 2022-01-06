Xbox is working on fixing lag with the Guide controller button

Microsoft is looking to reports of the Xbox Guide button lagging when used by players.

Just below, you can see a tweet from Eden Marie, engineering lead at Xbox, published yesterday on January 5. The engineering lead acknowledges that there have been cases of Xbox Insiders reporting the Xbox Guide button lagging when used, and so Marie encourages users affected to immediately file a Bug Report for Xbox to further investigate.

Xbox Insiders, if you witness a slow response to the Guide button, please immediately file a bug using the Guide -> Guide Performance category. We've added more logging to try and nail down what's going on.January 5, 2022 See more

However, this isn't a guarantee that the situation surrounding the Xbox Guide button will be immediately resolved. While Xbox is officially asking users to report the bug for them to investigate, it's always worth remembering that people around the world are only just returning to work, including those at Xbox dealing with bugs on the console software.

Nonetheless, it's a positive sign that Xbox is acknowledging the issue, and actively investigating it. If you're unfamiliar with the Xbox Insiders initiative, it's a program that allows certain Xbox owners to preview upcoming content and software updates ahead of time, before they're officially pushed live to all Xbox owners worldwide at a later date.

While we're seeing the exclusive members having to deal with a bug, we've seen several features previewed on the Xbox Insiders program over the last year. Last April, for example, Xbox Insiders got to sample a feature which notified users which games were currently ready to pick up where they were last played through the Quick Resume feature, before it rolled out to all Xbox console users later in the year.

