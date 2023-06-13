Xbox is looking into the "future of Halo," whatever that might be

Xbox is actively discussing and looking at the future of the Halo series at large.

Earlier this week as part of not-E3 2023 season, Xbox boss Phil Spencer and Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty appeared on a Giant Bomb livestream to discuss all things Xbox. At around the two hours and 36 minutes mark in the broadcast below, Booty is asked about how far ahead Xbox is thinking, to which he says they're discussing the future of Halo.

"How many years ahead are you thinking?" host Lucy James asked of Booty and Spencer, based around conversations they're having with their developers and studios. "There's a pretty good roadmap," Booty answered, adding "you start to think about the future of Halo, what does that roadmap look like."

While Booty does stop short of obviously revealing what the future of Halo actually is, it's still interesting to know Xbox is having these discussions. In fact, Booty doesn't specifically namecheck Halo Infinite here, so the discussions are more pertaining to the wider Halo franchise rather than just the most recent game.

Still, Halo Infinite is rolling on, doling out new content like seasons and maps to players as you'd expect of a live-service game. It's hard to really say what the future holds for Halo Infinite outside of these updates though, after developer 343 canned its planned co-op campaign mode.

343 will continue working on the Halo series at large, the studio head revealed earlier this year. So whether the "future of Halo" holds a new game or anything else, we know who'll be developing it.

