Scarlet Witch is back from the dead - and thinks she's still married to the Vision - in X-Men: Trial of Magneto #3 preview

Wanda Maximoff is back from the dead, and in a preview of October 20's X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #3 she has questions. No, not who killed her. (Although that's a good one). Instead, it's who the heck is Vision's wife if not her?

Check out this preview of X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #3 by writer Leah Williams and artist Lucas Werneck:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #3 preview Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

If the Scarlet Witch appears to be acting strangely, you're not wrong; she was resurrected in X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #2 - but not from her recent death, but instead an old back-up of her from Cerebro's files back when she was considered a mutant - and that's been a while.

Apparently, she's been restored from a time not only before Vision created a new family with Virginia Vision, but way back when she and the Vision were a happy couple.

Seems like she has a lot to catch up on, especially the events of House of M , The Vision , and the more recent revelations that she's no longer a mutant and Magneto isn't really her father.

Oh yeah, and also who killed her. Remember, Magneto is at the top of our list of suspects in Wanda's murder .

That big of an info dump might prompt Wanda to do something unpredictable, which could make her "judge, jury, and hexecutioner" as Marvel's marketing description of this issue frames things.

Valerio Schiti has drawn the primary cover to X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #3, with variants by Bryan Hitch, Oscar Vega, Peach Momoko, and Joe Jusko. Check them out here:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #3 covers Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Check out X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #3 (of 5) when it goes on sale on October 20.