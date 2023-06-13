"X-Men meets Attack on Titan" in West African mythology inspired OGN The Asiri

Nigerian comics collective YouNeek Studios are returning to Dark Horse Comics for a new original graphic novel titled The Asiri Vol. 1, a fantasy/sci-fi superhero story that the publisher is billing as "X-Men meets Attack on Titan."

Written by YouNeek Studios founder Roye Okupe, the 128-page OGN features interior art by Samuel Iwunze, colors by Toyin Ajetunmobi, and letters by Spoof Animation, all wrapped in a cover by Sunkanmi Akinboye and Etubi Onucheyo.

The story is steeped heavily in West African mythology, and centers on an "ancient, advanced West African civilization of space explorers that once colonized Mars and strove for galactic stability."

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

The members of the Asiri are empowered by a mysterious force known as 'Inkra', which has allowed them to "manipulate technology in ways never seen."

"However, their golden age comes to a devastating halt after a mysterious enemy invades from deep space," reads Dark Horse's official description of The Asiri Vol. 1. "Now, a once-thriving civilization is thrust into chaos as loyalty quickly becomes a liability."

The Asiri Vol. 1 is only the first in a series of graphic novels which will encompass what YouNeek Studios is calling their "Asiriverse."

"I've always been a huge fan of sci-fi stories with expansive worlds that still manage to tell a very character-driven story. My goal with The Asiri is no different," states writer Roye Okupe in the announcement. "The Asiriverse is a massive world with larger-than-life (sometimes quite literally) heroes, villains and people yet to decide. However, at the heart of this behemoth of a universe is a character-driven story centered around two best friends - a pacifist king and his warmongering general."

The Asiri Vol. 1 goes on sale March 6, 2024.

