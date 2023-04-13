Working in an office is the Joker’s worst nightmare - and other reveals from DC's Knight Terrors

DC has shed further light on the creators involved in this year's horror-themed Knight Terrors event, as well as revealing that various supervillains will be getting their own miniseries.

Knight Terrors sees the heroes of the DC universe swept into the "Nightmare Realm" by new villain Insomnia, where they will face their worst fears. Now it's known that they will also be joined by an array of supervillains, including the Joker (who is apparently terrified of working a 9-5), Poison Ivy (who finds herself trapped in suburbia) and a heartbroken Catwoman.

The story begins with Knight Terrors: First Blood #1, an oversize special by Joshua Williamson and Howard Porter, available on July 4. We've got a gallery of the issue's covers below - and it's some scary stuff, especially for arachnophobes.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics)

Following that will be the core four-issue Knight Terrors miniseries, written by Joshua Williamson, with art by Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, and Caspar Wijngaard. Trapped in their nightmares, the characters are forced to turn to Boston Brand - AKA Deadman - for guidance in navigating this surreal realm.

Knight Terrors #1 is available at comics shops on July 11, with #2 following hot on its heels on July 25.

The first wave of spinoffs, meanwhile, begins on July 4, with each running for two issues. While the list of heroes getting their own titles is being kept under wraps until tomorrow, the books based on villains are as follows:

Knight Terrors: The Joker #1 , written by Matthew Rosenberg and drawn by Stefano Raffaele, available on July 4

, written by Matthew Rosenberg and drawn by Stefano Raffaele, available on July 4 Knight Terrors: Poison Ivy #1 , written and drawn by G. Willow Wilson and Atagun Ilhan, available on July 4

, written and drawn by G. Willow Wilson and Atagun Ilhan, available on July 4 Knight Terrors: Black Adam #1 , written and drawn by Jeremy Huan, available on July 4

, written and drawn by Jeremy Huan, available on July 4 Knight Terrors: Catwoman #1 , written by Tini Howard and drawn by Leila Leiz, available on July 18

, written by Tini Howard and drawn by Leila Leiz, available on July 18 Knight Terrors: Punchline #1 , written by Danny Lore and drawn by artist Lucas Meyer, available on July 18

, written by Danny Lore and drawn by artist Lucas Meyer, available on July 18 Knight Terrors: Harley Quinn #1 , written by Tini Howard and drawn by Hayden Sherman, available on July 25

, written by Tini Howard and drawn by Hayden Sherman, available on July 25 Knight Terrors: Angel Breaker #1, written by Tim Seeley and drawn by Acky Bright, available on July 25

Here's a first look at the main covers for the seven new books. Love that Joker...

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics)

Finally, there will also be a Dawn of DC Knight Terrors Free Comic Book Day Special Edition. Joshua Williamson and artist Chris Bachalo will be delving into Damian Wayne’s dreams after a hard night's crime-fighting. You can pick that up on - you guessed it - May 6, Free Comic Book Day.

Check back tomorrow to find out which DC heroes will be facing their own Knight Terrors.

Give yourself some new nightmares with our guide to the scariest horror comics of all time.