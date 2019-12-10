Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins is already talking threequels and spin-off plans

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins may be heading to the past for Diana’s next chapter, but she’s already looking towards future plans for the character – including her overall story arc and possible spin-off ideas.

“We actually already know the whole story to it,” Jenkins told THR. “It’s just a matter of, will we change our minds, and when [to make it].”

While a Wonder Woman 3 (or whatever the threequel will be called) hasn’t been officially confirmed, it appears that Jenkins has her heart set on going forward with the project – just don’t expect it anytime soon.

As Jenkins explains: “I think what we don't want to do is do it back to back. It's been great doing these two movies back to back, but I think it's important to give it a little rest in between. And I like doing other things in between. And Gal has other things to do. I never want to make decisions too far in advance. We have to see if we both feel like making the movie we think we want to make when the moment comes.”

The report also reveals that a spin-off involving the Amazons on Themyscira is also "on the table." Two members of the tribe – Robin Wright’s Antiope and Connie Nielsen’s Queen Hippolyta – are confirmed to return for Wonder Woman 1984, so the seeds may be sown there.

Jenkins also confirmed the first-cut runtime: 2 hours 45 minutes. That’s no indication of the final runtime, other than we now know it won’t match the likes of Avengers: Endgame, nor the fabled Justice League Snyder Cut in terms of bladder-busting runtime. Jenkins says she’s not ready to officially reveal the runtime yet.

For every other major movie out in 2020, check out our movie release dates calendar.