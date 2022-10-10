John Boyega discusses his pitch for The Woman King sequel

The Woman King tells the story of the legendary Agojie warriors. Based on the real all-female army that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s, the movie stars Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, and John Boyega – and the Star Wars actor already has an idea for a sequel. Boyega, who plays King Ghezo in the historical epic, wants to explore the more sinister side of his character’s history.

"I mean, we'll see," Boyega coyly tells Total Film when asked about a sequel. "But, I definitely think if there was an expansion to his character, then [it could be in a sequel]. Especially if you watched a movie, you get the undertones of the end scene that there might be more of an expansion to be explored, but who knows? It depends on you guys, the big bosses."

While Boyega didn’t reveal anything more about the possibility, his co-star Thuso Mbedu previously shared some insight to Variety (opens in new tab). "Gina [Prince-Bythewood, director] said she doesn’t believe in sequels, but John had a nice idea for the sequel," the actor who plays Nawi said.

"Basically, to go back to the history of the Dahomey – where he isn’t really a favorable king in real history. He would want us to touch on that in the second one. What if we see him as more of a villain? That type of situation."

It's certainly an interesting prospect, but we'll just have to wait and see what Sony decides. The Woman King is in cinemas now and for more on the movie, check our in-depth interview with Boyega and director Gina Prince-Bythewood about making The Woman King and the pressure of awards buzz.