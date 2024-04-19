A hundred years of Wolverine and Sabretooth's complicated history are compressed into just 4 pages in this preview of Wolverine #48

Wolverine #48 brings part 8 of the Sabretooth War storyline. With just two issues left in both the title and story, which both conclude in May's Wolverine #50, Logan is healing up in bed after a fight with Sabretooth, who has built a whole army of his own Variants to kill Wolverine and everyone he loves.

But why does Logan need bed rest to heal? His healing factor is currently dormant thanks to the earlier events of Sabretooth War. This means Logan is in extra danger as he nears his final showdown with his all time arch-enemy.

Before that happens, we've got a preview of interior pages from Wolverine #53 by writers Benjamin Percy and Victor LaValle, and artist Cory Smith in which Logan and Victor Creed each recall the circumstances of their pasts in a way that echoes each other's experience - but which also draws a stark line between Wolverine and Sabretooth's outcomes.

Check out the pages, along with the cover by Leinil Francis Yu:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Creed Vs. Creed! - Sabretooth War - Part 8! It's a family affair as Graydon Creed, the maligned son of Victor Creed, AKA. Sabretooth, brings the fight to his father," reads Marvel's official description of Wolverine #48. "The winner gets Wolverine - or…what's left of him…!"

There was a while in the '90s where Sabretooth tried to get Wolverine to believe that he was Wolverine's father as part of his sadistic mind games and Logan's notoriously spotty memory of his own past.

However, in reality, Sabretooth isn't actually related to Wolverine by blood. But they do share a rivalry that goes back many decades, and were both part of the Weapon X covert military program.

Wolverine #48 goes on sale April 24.

It should come as no surprise that Sabretooth tops the list of the best Wolverine villains of all time.