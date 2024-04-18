Witness! Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is on the cover of the new issue of Total Film

The covers of the upcoming issue of Total Film have been revealed, and we’re returning to the Wasteland for a Mad Max movie like no other. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga sees Anya Taylor-Joy step into the skull-crusher boots of action icon Furiosa, who can be seen on the covers of the new issue which is landing on shelves on Thursday, April 25, with subscribers due to receive their copies shortly.

A prequel to 2015 action masterpiece Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga chronicles the eponymous Imperator-to-be’s 16-year odyssey across the Wasteland, taking her from the Green Place of Many Mothers and into the orbit of Immortan Joe. Her harrowing history is intertwined with Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) – a despotic warlord and twisted father figure to Furiosa.

As on Fury Road, much of Furiosa’s explosive vehicular set-pieces were shot for real in the desert, with many Fury Road veterans returning to bring the latest instalment in the 45-year-old Mad Max series to the screen. In the cover story, Total Film talks to Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth, as well as mad mastermind George Miller, about putting Furiosa in the driver’s seat, and why the film is gearing up to be the action event of the summer.

Look out for more Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga exclusives dropping soon. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find a forceful look at The Acolyte, the Star Wars set a century before the prequels, as well as exclusive features on Richard Linklater’s Hit Man and Benedict Cumberbatch’s new series Eric. Plus there are in-depth interviews with Viggo Mortensen and George MacKay, and new looks at Atlas, Doctor Who: Season One, Young Woman and the Sea, and as it's our milestone 350th issue, we're revealing the 10 best (and five worst) films to have ever graced the cover over the last 27 years…

Check out the covers in full below:

(Image credit: Total Film/Warner Bros)

(Image credit: Total Film/Warner Bros)

Subscribers have the exclusive text-free cover on the way to them right now, with the issue then hitting shops and digital newsstands on Thursday, April 25.

Pre-order the issue here to bag your copy or click here to subscribe to Total Film and never miss another exclusive: you’ll get all this movie goodness throughout the year before it’s in shops, as well as having exclusive covers and saving money on the cover price. With our latest offer, you can save up to 35% and you’ll get a mystery gift - and to sweeten the deal, subscribers now get a brand new bonus too, with access to more than 10 years' worth of digital back issues as part of the subscription. That’s well over 100 issues you can explore, including our most recent issues. What’s not to like?

