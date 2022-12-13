Here are The Witcher 3 new-gen unlock times for PS5 and Xbox Series X

If you're wondering about the Witcher 3 new-gen update unlock times worldwide, you've come to the right place.

Tomorrow, on December 14, the Witcher 3's PS5 and Xbox Series X updates officially launch. The complete unlock times for the new update can be seen via the handy map just below, but keep in mind that the update goes live at different times in the same region in some instances, depending on what platform you're using.

The Path is calling! ⚔#TheWitcher3NextGen will be released on Dec 14th at midnight GMT on PC & Xbox Series X|S, and midnight local time on PS5. If you want to jump into the game as soon as it's available, here's a handy map with some of the release timings around the world!

Working from left to right, West Coast US players on PC and Xbox systems will be able to play The Witcher 3's new-gen update on December 13 at 4pm PT. If you're on PlayStation, you'll, unfortunately, be left waiting a few more hours to get in on the action, until midnight the next day on December 14.

Looking further afield, it's the same case for East Coast US players. While the Xbox and PC versions of the update arrive at 7pm ET on December 13, PlayStation players will be waiting until midnight on December 14 to play The Witcher 3's new versions, just like on the West Coast.

Travelling over to Europe, things get a lot simpler. All versions of The Witcher 3 unlock at midnight GMT on December 14, and European players on CET can play simultaneously from midnight, but only if they're on PlayStation. PC and Xbox players will have to wait an hour later to play at 1am CET.

It's worth noting that there isn't a pre-load phase for the new version of The Witcher 3. When the times above roll around in your region, you can only download the new version of the RPG then and there. For those with a slower internet connection, you could wait a few hours to play.

