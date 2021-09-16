WipEout Rush launches in 2022 for mobile devices

WipEout Rush is the (sort of) return of the classic racing game for mobile devices.

WipEout Rush was just announced earlier today through a news story on IGN. In the reveal, publisher Rogue Games announced that WipEout Rush would be launching at some point next year in early 2022, and when it arrives, it'll release on both iOS and Android devices.

In particular, WipeEout Rush is going to launch with over 60 ships from the original racing series, as well as 12 championship cups spread out across five different environments. On the technical side of things, WipEout Rush will also support 60fps on mobile devices, as well as an electronica soundtrack fitting of the racing game's heritage.

"If I want that visceral, immersive, intense racing experience, I’ll find it waiting on PlayStation," said Rogue Games CEO Matt Casamassina. "But at the same time, we’re delighted that we could rethink WipEout for mobile with some fun new play mechanics and gorgeous visuals. We hope fans will come to it with an open mind because—although different—we’re proud to bring the wipEout franchise back into focus with a fresh take on the formula."

Finally, there'll be a comic book-style of storytelling through WipEout Rush, which is going to flesh out the personalities of all the racers. WipEout Rush looks sure to be a game to keep an eye on as we move toward the end of 2021.

