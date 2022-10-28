Win The Owl Service on Blu-ray!

By Ian Berriman
published

We have five copies to give away

Three of the cast of The Owl Service.
(Image credit: Network)

Made by Granada and first broadcast between December 1969 and February 1970, The Owl Service is an eight-part adaptation of Alan Garner's award-winning children's book. It centres on Alison and her stepbrother Roger, who are holidaying at a Welsh cottage. Alison discovers a service of old dinner plates which have a strange floral pattern. But what is the connection between this "owl service", the strange gardener, the angry housekeeper and the mysterious local legend?  

SFX's reviewer said: "There’s power in its understatement: the sound of scratching in an attic, the inexplicable way patterns vanish from plates, even the stir of wind-blown leaves, all building to a remarkable ending that approaches a pagan take on The Exorcist."

The Owl Service is available to buy on Blu-ray (opens in new tab) now. Bonus features include charming 1968 footage of Garner discussing his home life and inspirations (10 minutes), commentary on four episodes by retro TV expert Tim Worthington, a 20-minute Alan Garner interview from 1980, and an image gallery. Thanks to Network we have five copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

The cover art for the Blu-ray of The Owl Service.

(Image credit: Network)
Ian Berriman
Deputy Editor, SFX

Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. He also writes for Total Film, Electronic Sound and Retro Pop; other publications he's contributed to include Horrorville, When Saturday Comes and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.