Win Talk to Me on Blu-ray

Australian horror movie Talk to Me centres on a group of friends who come into possession of an embalmed hand. If you grip it and say “talk to me” your body is taken over by a dead spirit; the only rule is that you must let go after 90 seconds. You can probably guess what happens next... some spectacularly bad decision-making!

A gory, wild ride follows, which sees directors Danny and Michal Philippou letting their unhinged imaginations run riot. SFX’s reviewer called the film “impressively gnarly and exceptionally scary”, adding, “In a world of elevated horror where trauma metaphors take the place of genuine terror, it’s wonderfully refreshing.”

Talk to Me is available to buy now in all these physical formats: Limited Edition two-disc 4k and Blu-ray Steelbook, 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. Bonus features on 4K and Blu-ray include commentary by the directors, two behind-the-scenes featurettes, cast and crew interviews and deleted scenes. Thanks to Altitude, we have five Blu-rays to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.