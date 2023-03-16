Win Owen King's new book The Curator

Stephen King is just one of the talented writers in his family. His son Joe Hill has also produced numerous horror and fantasy books, many of them adapted for the screen. And Joe's brother Owen is also a bestselling novelist. Owen's latest, The Curator, is a Dickensian fantasy of illusion and charm, where cats are revered as religious figures, thieves are noble, scholars are revolutionaries, and conjurers the most wonderful criminals.

Opening just as a largely bloodless revolution has turned the city where it's set upside down, it centres on Dora, a former university maid tasked with caretaking The Museum of the Worker, a strange, forgotten establishment occupied by waxwork tableaux of miners, nurses, shopkeepers and the like. As revolution and counter-revolution unleash forces of love, betrayal, magic and terrifying darkness, her search for the truth behind a mystery that she's long concealed will unravel a monstrous conspiracy….

SFX's reviewer described it as "a curious mixture of whimsy and grimdark: charmingly quirky details and oddball characters enliven a world of blood-drenched violence with a strong streak of moral murkiness". The Curator is available to buy now