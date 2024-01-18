Win novelisations of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials

If you’re a Doctor Who fan, you don’t need us to tell you about the joys of the Target books – the classic range of novelisations of the TV stories which were, for many years, the best way for fans to experience adventures that aired before their time. The range has been revived in recent years by BBC Books, tackling episodes from the modern-day series.

You usually have to wait a few years, mind – but not anymore! All three of the special episodes aired in November and December as part of the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations have now been transformed into prose. Gary Russell has adapted “The Star Beast”, which sees the Doctor meeting the Meep, a cutesy furball pursued by insectoid warriors which is not all it seems... Mark Morris took on "Wild Blue Yonder", in which the Doctor and Donna are trapped on a mysterious spaceship at the very edge of the universe. And James Goss has novelised "The Giggle", which sees humanity descending into chaos due to the return of the seemingly all-powerful Toymaker.

All three books are available in paperback now, RRP £9.99. Thanks to BBC Books, we have four sets to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK RESIDENTS ONLY

