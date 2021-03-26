Win a Dawn of the Dead Blu-ray box set

George Romero's 1978 film Dawn of the Dead, in which a group of survivors of the zombie apocalypse hole up in a shopping mall, is a classic of the genre – in fact, we reckon it might be the greatest zombie movie ever made. Back in November, it was reissued in a lavish Limited Edition box set. Now, a more affordable Standard Edition set is available.

Lovingly restored, it features three different versions of the film: the theatrical release; the Dario Argento edit seen in Italy; and the Cannes cut, which adds a further 10 minutes. It also comes with a bonus disc of special features. New material here includes: "Zombies and Bikers" (58 minutes), which delves into the making of the film; "Memories of Monroeville" (34 minutes), which discusses the tricky process of shooting at a working mall; "Raising the Dead" (25 minutes), which investigates the logistics of such a complex project; "The FX of Dawn" (13 minutes), which interviews make-up maestro Tom Savini; "Dummies! Dummies" (12 minutes), which catches up with actor Richard France; and a previously unseen Romero interview (20 minutes).

