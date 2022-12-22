Win a book on the '60s Doctor Who movies!

The first versions of Doctor Who to be made in brilliant colour, the two mid-‘60s movies (Dr Who & the Daleks and Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 AD) hold a special place in the affections of many Who fans. Adapted from the BBC's first two Dalek stories, they star Peter Cushing as (heresy!) a rather bumbling human version of the Doctor.

John Walsh's new book Dr Who & the Daleks: the Official Story of the Films looks at the making of both movies, and their legacy, interviewing key players and raiding the archives of StudioCanal to present a feast of unfamiliar (or never previously published) stills. Other visual treats include surviving concept paintings by late art director Bill Constable.

