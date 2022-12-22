Win a book on the '60s Doctor Who movies!

By Ian Berriman
published

We have four copies of Dr Who & The Daleks: The Official Story Of The Films to give away

Peter Cushing's Doctor points at a Dalek bomb in their control room.
(Image credit: StudioCanal)

The first versions of Doctor Who to be made in brilliant colour, the two mid-‘60s movies (Dr Who & the Daleks and Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 AD) hold a special place in the affections of many Who fans. Adapted from the BBC's first two Dalek stories, they star Peter Cushing as (heresy!) a rather bumbling human version of the Doctor. 

John Walsh's new book Dr Who & the Daleks: the Official Story of the Films looks at the making of both movies, and their legacy, interviewing key players and raiding the archives of StudioCanal to present a feast of unfamiliar (or never previously published) stills. Other visual treats include surviving concept paintings by late art director Bill Constable. 

Thanks to Titan Books we have four hardback copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below!

Poster art for Dr Who & The Daleks on the book cover.

(Image credit: Titan Books)
