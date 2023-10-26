Win a book about The Wicker Man

We have three copies of The Wicker Man: The Official Story of the Film to give away!

Classic British horror The Wicker Man marks its 50th anniversary this year (well, depending on when you count from...), and the latest contribution to the celebrations is a new making-of book: The Wicker Man: The Official Story of the Film.

Written by John Walsh, who had full access to the archives of rights-holders StudioCanal, it’s a pretty impressive piece of work. Featuring scores of stills reproduced at a generous size, it draws on 15 new interviews, including ones with key players like production designer Seamus Flannery, producer Michael Deeley, and Peter Snell – then MD of production company British Lion. 

The Wicker Man: The Official Story of the Film is available to buy now (RRP £39.99), but thanks to Titan Books we have three copies to give away.

